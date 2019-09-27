As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Blue Edge Capital Lifted Its Holding by $842,930; Archford Capital Strategies Increased Its Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Stake by $817,728

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 11 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 45,883 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 billion, up from 45,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 7.85 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 100.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 25,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,100 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 2.89M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of stock.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,173 shares to 28,966 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 1,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,094 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 154,115 were reported by Diversified Invest Strategies Lc. Quantum Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj holds 7.42% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 956,197 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6,600 shares. Penobscot Inv Inc reported 8,900 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 234,474 shares stake. Asset Management has 0.19% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited stated it has 29,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 8,880 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 211,637 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc holds 5.51% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2.00 million shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 0.61% or 51,100 shares in its portfolio. Jnba holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,853 shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $285.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV) by 136 shares to 120,484 shares, valued at $13.85 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU) by 15,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,647 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 50,333 shares. Hendley has 11,890 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Strategic invested in 0.54% or 53,818 shares. Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Management has invested 0.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mcdaniel Terry And Communications stated it has 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Redmond Asset Mgmt owns 3,041 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers owns 71,801 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 72,945 shares stake. Lourd Ltd accumulated 247,215 shares. Bangor Savings Bank holds 0.48% or 35,780 shares in its portfolio. Paw stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kanawha Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 158,773 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited has 115,399 shares. Fire Group Inc accumulated 1.09% or 40,000 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 500,451 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.