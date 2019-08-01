As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Barry Investment Advisors Has Lowered by $345,760 Its Position; Shareholder Tang Capital Management Boosted La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) Stake

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 12.10 million shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 4.94 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76M, up from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 193,373 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 15/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin Il) Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients with Acute Kidney Injury; 29/03/2018 – La Jolla Group Taps Emarsys to Unify Consumer Experiences; 15/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical: Proceeds From Offering About $100.3 Million; 17/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces LJPC-401 Presentations at 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Prog; 08/04/2018 – SanDiegoHeadNews: 14th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance Sunday, April 8, 2018, 9:00am to 4:00pm; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Band of Luiseño lndians selects Win Technologies USA for new casino property

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59M and $319.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 45,885 shares to 53,386 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 451,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

