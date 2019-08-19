As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Barr E S & Co Has Decreased Stake; Halsey Associates Holding in Boeing (BA) Has Raised by $2.88 Million

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $333.46. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1′; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797’ Jet Design; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT SUBJECT TO AMERICAN SATISFYING SOME CONDITIONS,OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE 14 MORE BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2027, 2028

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 51,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 114,896 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, down from 166,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 5.63M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 103,186 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

