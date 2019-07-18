As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Rose, Great Lakes Advisors Increased Position by $431,840; Vulcan Value Partners Trimmed United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $48.51 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 5,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,292 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 67,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 2.48M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 437,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.10 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458.49 million, down from 4.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $102.56. About 399,589 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.28 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.88M shares to 7.96M shares, valued at $429.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 100,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,945 shares to 102,576 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 104,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,643 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

