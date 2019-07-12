As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Rose, Benin Management Raised by $1.83 Million Its Holding; As Greif (GEF) Share Price Declined, Holder Burney Co Raised Stake

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 5.71M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK

Burney Co increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 55.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 8,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,582 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 15,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 231,771 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 35.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.35% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GEF shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc accumulated 205,343 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 75,241 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 71,130 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.24% or 41,855 shares. 2,021 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 15,149 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 10,095 shares. 111,506 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co. 422,176 are owned by Deprince Race Zollo. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 46,911 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Oppenheimer And holds 21,594 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 46,436 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 6,866 shares to 36,407 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,569 shares, and cut its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Since July 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $653,494 activity. 3,668 shares were bought by Hilsheimer Lawrence A., worth $123,876. Shares for $490,650 were bought by WATSON PETER G on Tuesday, July 2.

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Good Grief: Dividend At Risk For Greif, Inc! – Seeking Alpha” on February 10, 2015, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greif, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Greif, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEF) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Containerboard Stocks Hold Their Own Despite Publication Warning on Kraft Linerboard Prices – StreetInsider.com” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “The Energy Stock to Avoid Next Quarter – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Exxon Mobil Stock Be Bought on Weakness? – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nasdaq Futures Tumble as Broadcom Sounds the Alarm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,704 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).