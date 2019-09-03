As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Strs Ohio Has Lifted Its Holding; As The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 4.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 8,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.63M, up from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 99,997 shares to 153,387 shares, valued at $19.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,955 shares, and cut its stake in Compania De Minas Adr (NYSE:BVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brouwer Janachowski Lc stated it has 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 18,561 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 1.86 million were reported by Bahl & Gaynor. Korea Invest holds 1.06% or 2.92 million shares in its portfolio. Cap Management Associates New York holds 12,250 shares. Charter Tru has 230,680 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.55% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,150 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd owns 0.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,157 shares. Family Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,375 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 6,300 shares. 183,482 were accumulated by Chilton Cap. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc reported 46,975 shares stake. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Com has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,872 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Com has 104,273 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94 billion for 31.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney call: Streaming bundle to cost $12.99 at Disney Plus launch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration has 17,900 shares. 40,195 are owned by Gam Hldg Ag. Becker Cap Mgmt holds 12,377 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.91M shares. 121,555 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Counsel. Moreover, Leonard Green And Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 70,000 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Co reported 365,911 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Keating Counselors has invested 1.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Wealth Advsr Inc holds 1.11% or 26,835 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Colony Group has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Inverness Counsel Llc New York has 1.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 3.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 685,813 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated has 0.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 83,332 shares.