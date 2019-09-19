As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Pnc Financial Services Group Has Raised Markel (MKL) Stake by $1.26 Million as Valuation Rose

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 110.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 16,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 31,487 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 14,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.43. About 4.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 1,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 10,370 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30 million, up from 9,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1192.52. About 15,349 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barton Inv Mgmt holds 31,134 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Jag Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benin Management accumulated 2.83% or 86,114 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 89,743 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York owns 2.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 173,780 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 173,227 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 185,631 shares. 100,136 were reported by Logan Cap Management. Old Republic International Corp accumulated 1.24 million shares or 2.47% of the stock. Boston Ltd Liability Com invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Puzo Michael J invested in 54,028 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 4.92M shares. New York-based Tortoise Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 205,351 are held by Whittier Tru Co.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $748.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,468 shares to 120,697 shares, valued at $23.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,966 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $102.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,028 shares to 128,575 shares, valued at $21.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 22,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,668 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $103,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 254 shares. Ycg Limited reported 400 shares. Principal Group reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Fcg Advisors Ltd Llc reported 205 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Prudential Financial Inc owns 2,858 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 0.25% stake. Cibc World owns 8,061 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd owns 6,204 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 2,170 shares or 0.9% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) owns 14 shares. 41 were accumulated by First Personal Services. Central Bancorp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 100 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 83,075 shares.