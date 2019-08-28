As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Provise Management Group Upped Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Raised by Monroe Bank & Trust

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 15,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 38,015 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 7.89M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.34M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive to Will Migrate Majority of Its Brands to AWS; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,547 shares to 33,358 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,858 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.