As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Provise Management Group Has Increased Its Holding by $1.28 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Has Increased by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 15,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 38,015 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 5.76 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $112.71. About 9.19 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – SWISS RE AG SRENH.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 120 FROM SFR 110; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR U.S. ECONOMY TO GROW FOR AT LEAST A YEAR OR TWO MORE; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to post earnings of $2.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 21/05/2018 – Bond Market Finally Breaking Down, Says JPM’s Michele (Video); 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon agrees to sell Norway oil and gas assets for $4B – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,383 shares to 7,763 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,379 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc reported 3,041 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Td Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 5,527 shares. Dt Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 49,606 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Winch Advisory Service Limited Co holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 25,216 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 2.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Round Table Lc has invested 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 41,471 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 133,754 are held by Ledyard Natl Bank. Leisure Capital owns 13,931 shares. 14,490 were accumulated by Cidel Asset Mgmt. Df Dent & Company reported 26,487 shares stake. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Qv Invsts reported 283,891 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 10,456 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,650 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Prtn Lc holds 0.24% or 5,390 shares. First Amer Savings Bank invested in 143,844 shares. Lipe Dalton has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New England Research & Mgmt Inc invested 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trust Com Of Virginia Va invested in 90,774 shares. Ledyard State Bank reported 12,878 shares. Laffer Invs holds 0% or 66,045 shares in its portfolio. 969,600 are owned by Focused Ltd. Kopp Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.73% or 8,927 shares. Delphi Mgmt Incorporated Ma owns 1.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,437 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 1.75 million shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. 69,225 are held by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Old Dominion Cap invested 1.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Verity & Verity Limited Co invested 2.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wms Partners Lc stated it has 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 126,800 shares to 238,000 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,800 shares, and cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.