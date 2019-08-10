As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Boosted by $623,120 Its Holding; As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Share Price Declined, Cohen Klingenstein Has Increased Stake

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 139.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 462,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 794,436 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76M, up from 332,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s $30.7 Billion Sky Offer Sets Up a Battle With Fox (Video); 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platfo; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 7,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 77,881 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 70,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Financial Incorporated owns 4,912 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Philadelphia has 65,525 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Lc, California-based fund reported 4,536 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Com has 46,725 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 0.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 25,354 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Com reported 25,364 shares stake. State Street owns 204.24M shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 15.93M shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation reported 90,018 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. 5,116 were reported by Miller Howard Invs. Smithbridge Asset De accumulated 33,771 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 559,479 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Punch & Assocs Management Inc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Lc reported 4,551 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,046 shares to 56,583 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,466 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Earnings Preview: Exxon Mobil (XOM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) – Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retirement Strategy: How To Have Enough And Which Stocks To Own (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.