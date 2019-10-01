As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Decreased Its Stake by $486,324; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake Raised by Moreno Evelyn V

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.07. About 7.34M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 2,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 63,680 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35M, up from 60,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.98. About 1.72 million shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sonata Cap Group accumulated 0.2% or 3,726 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 1.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3,041 shares. James Research reported 173,220 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.4% or 12,863 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1.80 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Bailard reported 0.13% stake. Geode Cap Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58.68M shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 46,690 shares. Schroder Grp Inc invested in 1.54 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Schaller Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.32% or 5,409 shares. Ironwood Lc reported 0.68% stake. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 220,958 shares. S&Co Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 235,205 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.98 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Inc reported 85,683 shares. Transamerica Advisors owns 950 shares. 160,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Alphamark Lc has invested 1.79% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mariner Ltd has invested 0.25% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kings Point Capital Management reported 65,792 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) owns 39,885 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 15,997 are owned by Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp. 61 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc. Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Com Delaware owns 16,881 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fincl Architects holds 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 1,522 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.46% or 35,831 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited invested in 1.31% or 125,261 shares.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,732 shares to 2,408 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,053 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX).