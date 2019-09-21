As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Decreased by $486,324 Its Position; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lowered Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake by $11.38 Million; Share Value Rose

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22 million shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 77.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 105,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 30,771 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, down from 136,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $96.82. About 1.78M shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation's (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.82 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $303.65M for 12.88 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings.