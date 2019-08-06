As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Klingenstein Fields & Co Boosted Holding; Adi Capital Management Decreased Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $1.90 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 12,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 114,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29M, up from 102,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.53. About 4.17M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $142.88. About 2.70 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 91,372 shares to 202,717 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,610 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $72.55M for 396.89 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.54 million activity. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 13. Harris Parker also sold $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 12. 10,000 shares valued at $1.59M were sold by Benioff Marc on Thursday, February 14. $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings.

