As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Sentinel Trust Company Lba Lowered Holding; As Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Stock Price Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Its Holding

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 3,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, down from 13,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 3.94M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 228,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66M, down from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 135,867 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 82,440 shares to 98,472 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 29,404 shares to 716,414 shares, valued at $30.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) by 102,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

