As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Parsons Capital Management Has Trimmed by $386,080 Its Holding; Vantage Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Value Rose

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 297,034 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76M, down from 302,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 90.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 754,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 77,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37 million, down from 831,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,800 shares to 4,975 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.