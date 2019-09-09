As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Lipe & Dalton Trimmed Holding by $947,920; As Honeywell International (HON) Market Value Rose, Armstrong Shaw Associates Lowered by $1.62 Million Its Position

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 68.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 10.42 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.33M shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes Inc holds 34,524 shares. Town Country Bankshares Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 3.62% or 94,119 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne has invested 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alphamark Advsr Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Price Michael F reported 0.11% stake. Foster Dykema Cabot & Company Ma holds 9,303 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 19,101 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Com holds 62,091 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,142 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,559 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nbt Savings Bank N A reported 177,584 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Altfest L J Com Incorporated reported 16,918 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 1.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Prudential Inc has 1.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year-Low; This Isn’t A Cyclical Downturn, It Is Structural – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More important recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.19% or 6,015 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Incorporated Llp reported 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2,001 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.97% or 20,026 shares. 13,482 are owned by Mount Vernon Associate Md. Motco invested in 35,979 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 37 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.35% or 33,657 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited reported 0.12% stake. 24,890 were accumulated by Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Royal London Asset Mngmt accumulated 420,377 shares. Sky Investment Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.35% or 5,941 shares. Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.49% or 136,507 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).