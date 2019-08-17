As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Capital Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position; Sun Life Financial Maintains Holding in Ford Motor Co (F)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 11.57 million shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 61,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 233,883 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 172,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.26 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR IS UNCHANGED; 16/04/2018 – Richland Source: Ashland’s Dr. Lucille Ford inducted into OFIC Hall of Excellence; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Credit Auto Lease Trst 2018-A Nts Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – SlashGear: Ford Mustang Hybrid tipped for 2020; 16/05/2018 – Ford says lucrative F-Series truck production coming back online; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ford Motor Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (F); 03/04/2018 – Strong economy, discounts boost automakers U.S. March sales; 09/05/2018 – HEDGE : Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction –; 24/04/2018 – Wagner® Brake Releases First-to-Market Pads for Popular Ford and Toyota Vehicles, Expands Total Product Offerings across VIO; 15/03/2018 – Ford CEO Says Company Could Exceed 8% Margin Target

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00 million. 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $717,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,075 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gradient Invests reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 11,017 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 33,381 shares. Whittier stated it has 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,644 shares or 0% of the stock. Duncker Streett & owns 1,400 shares. Nordea Management Ab reported 495,957 shares stake. Intact Inv Mngmt holds 0.12% or 393,600 shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 28,212 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kwmg Lc reported 109 shares stake. South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 421,119 shares. Becker Capital invested 1.13% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 33,783 are held by Girard Partners Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 33,940 shares. Moon Management Lc holds 11,494 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Cap Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Taurus Asset Management Ltd Llc has 81,021 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Group Inc owns 0.96% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 40,558 shares. Cambridge accumulated 0.81% or 168,168 shares. 17,942 are held by London Company Of Virginia. 34,103 are held by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Com. Wedgewood Investors Pa owns 21,557 shares. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability reported 53,247 shares stake. 111 are held by Sageworth Trust. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability stated it has 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sprott has invested 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Centurylink Inv invested in 47,970 shares. Schnieders Capital Lc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,748 shares.

