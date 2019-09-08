As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut Its Stake by $1.23 Million; Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Position Held by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 1329.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 5,645 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $91.82. About 1.61 million shares traded or 15.95% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Chairman George Conrades to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 12/04/2018 – Akamai Establishes $50 Million Endowment To Support Mathematics Programs In STEM Education; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman Conrades to Retire in June After 20 Years; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Raises Buyback by $417 Million; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management to Vote in Favor of Akamai’s Proposed Director Slate; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Form Financial Operating Committee

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 15,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 328,173 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.52 million, down from 343,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,653 shares to 60,193 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited, a New York-based fund reported 3,694 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation holds 61,134 shares. Moreover, Paloma Partners Management Company has 0.01% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru, a Japan-based fund reported 746,225 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 135 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc owns 10,285 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 58 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 47 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 11,800 shares. 58,115 are owned by Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership. Korea Investment accumulated 198,976 shares. Twin Management owns 44,400 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 8,600 shares stake. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,545 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.02% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.54 million shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation invested in 195,039 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs has 48,791 shares. The Indiana-based Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). White Pine stated it has 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Savant Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 42,235 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt holds 3.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 204,575 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa owns 1.99% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 216,706 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na reported 208,272 shares or 6.59% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt has invested 0.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,230 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn invested in 0.97% or 109,898 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Ca, California-based fund reported 13,110 shares. Ims Capital Management holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,185 shares. Qv Investors invested in 283,891 shares or 3.27% of the stock.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 37,923 shares to 534,330 shares, valued at $68.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).