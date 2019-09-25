As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Boston Family Office Has Decreased Its Stake by $430,920; North American Management Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $473,500

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 5,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 126,488 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69M, down from 132,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 4.37M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $894,000, up from 222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $11.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1753.03. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 19/03/2018 – Despite his losses, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is still the fourth richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 53,554 shares to 32,554 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 8,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,530 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.57 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $963.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164 shares to 11,846 shares, valued at $22.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC).

