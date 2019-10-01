As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Cacti Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Penn Capital Management Co Maintains Position in Burlington Stores (BURL)

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 379,029 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.74 million, down from 386,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.13. About 1.60 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 177.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 15,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 25,003 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, up from 9,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $201.44. About 155,674 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.27 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability reported 46,633 shares. Harvest Cap Management owns 41,384 shares. Murphy Mgmt reported 119,058 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. 4,877 are held by Td Cap Management Lc. Private Tru Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 81,795 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 866,153 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.83% or 212,200 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 11.23 million shares. Naples Global Llc owns 0.7% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 37,794 shares. Conestoga Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,104 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ruggie Cap Gp accumulated 15 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc holds 99,500 shares. Northside Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,011 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh reported 1.24% stake. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Company holds 1.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 92,404 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 14,460 shares. 119,600 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 135,587 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dsm Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.45% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 10,096 shares. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 514,433 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Steadfast Capital Lp holds 2% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 882,168 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 4,700 shares. Optimum has 350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 12,019 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 10.21M shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 5,871 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 12,408 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) holds 1,764 shares.