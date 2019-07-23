As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Rose, Qci Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $2.30 Million; Ejf Capital Upped Its Holding in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) by $12.71 Million as Stock Value Declined

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 28,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,704 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01M, up from 218,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $75.37. About 7.34 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 3342.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 794,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 818,319 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, up from 23,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 1.38 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reik & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.03% stake. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mgmt LP has invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bsw Wealth Partners holds 0.4% or 12,563 shares in its portfolio. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 36,280 shares. 25,364 are owned by Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Company. Fiduciary Trust has invested 1.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Finance Mngmt Pro holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,677 shares. Centre Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 2.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ssi Inv Management invested in 6,406 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership holds 7.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3.51 million shares. Canandaigua Bankshares stated it has 4.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cap Guardian Trust holds 0% or 3,332 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Com accumulated 0.05% or 102,678 shares. Olstein Cap Management Lp has 0.71% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 53,500 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 68,629 shares to 253,414 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 15,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,359 shares, and cut its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 20,407 shares to 107,009 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 769,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins, a New York-based fund reported 4,401 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Co holds 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 1,000 shares. Foster And Motley invested in 0.24% or 98,887 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 38,821 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Plc has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Miller Howard Invs Inc Ny stated it has 1.09M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Northern holds 3.17 million shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Tcw Gp holds 0.03% or 180,452 shares. Finance Svcs accumulated 67 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt owns 117,561 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 143,949 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).