As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Rose, Holder Narwhal Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $518,320; Intevac (IVAC) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Upped Its Position by $656,400

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intevac Inc (IVAC) by 357.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 109,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intevac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 149,121 shares traded or 187.07% up from the average. Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has risen 20.65% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Rev $18M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intevac Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVAC); 23/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 16/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference May 24; 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac; 16/05/2018 – Intevac May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 6,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,074 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 79,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 5.71 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%)

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.21B for 19.79 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23,841 shares to 69,286 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45,782 shares. Sterneck Llc reported 4,141 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 47.77M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 1.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cleararc Cap holds 1.56% or 102,822 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt has invested 1.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 823,385 were accumulated by Reaves W H &. Semper Augustus Invests Grp Ltd Co owns 5.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 109,839 shares. Victory Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sabal Trust reported 406,029 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 2.95M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 4.86M were reported by Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab. Eagle Ridge Mgmt invested in 221,058 shares. Karp Cap Mngmt Corporation has 22,472 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Wright Investors Serv Incorporated accumulated 11,553 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 40,400 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,500 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

