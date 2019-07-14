As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Rose, Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Cut Position as Market Value Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,485 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 61,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 1.91 million shares traded or 27.75% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eldorado, Caesars roll dice with casino merger – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Two Casinos From Eldorado Resorts – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Upgrades VICI After Acquisitions In Eldorado-Caesars Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset owns 5,691 shares. 1.96M are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Amer Intl Grp Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 65,400 shares. Gideon Advsrs Inc owns 0.26% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 15,320 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.07% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 834,744 are held by Waddell Reed. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 4,280 shares. Fmr Llc owns 10.45M shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 490,857 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 85,674 shares. Kingdon Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 598,167 shares or 3.73% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 44,744 shares. Highline Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.62 million shares.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $47.41M for 18.67 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.49% EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Company has 270,256 shares. Payden And Rygel stated it has 208,136 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Driehaus Capital Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 11,342 are owned by Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd. Drexel Morgan And holds 2.41% or 33,680 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Paragon Ii Joint Venture invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bbr Prtnrs Ltd holds 141,596 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Cambridge, a Nebraska-based fund reported 8,752 shares. Kistler has 2.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 62,049 shares. 13,931 were reported by Leisure Cap Mngmt. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 0.16% or 10,557 shares. Indiana & Inv Management Co holds 1.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 24,419 shares. Ckw Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ExxonMobil Making a Strategic Mistake? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 2 Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SilverBow Resources Challenged By Sector Downdrift – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Likely To Miss Consensus EPS Substantially – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,924 shares to 9,832 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.