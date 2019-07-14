As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cut by $450,880 Its Position; Riverhead Capital Management Increased Etrade Financial (ETFC) Position by $1.49 Million; Share Price Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 32,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,556 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, up from 93,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 1.98M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,331 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02 million, down from 240,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Group Inc accumulated 43,024 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Riverhead Lc invested in 123,108 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt has 49,493 shares. Weik Cap Mngmt has invested 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 5,009 are owned by Schaller Inv Grp. Tennessee-based Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Signature Est & Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 6,431 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.50 million shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co holds 0.36% or 704,100 shares in its portfolio. 33,397 were reported by Gateway Advisory Lc. Towercrest has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Iowa Savings Bank owns 2.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 57,813 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Holowesko Prns accumulated 1.99M shares. 2.00M were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Company.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,778 shares to 87,756 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 36,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 7,077 shares to 111,440 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 26,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,800 shares, and cut its stake in Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.10 million activity. $1.04 million worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares were sold by Curcio Michael John. $2.17 million worth of stock was sold by Roessner Karl A on Saturday, February 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 37 shares. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Banque Pictet Cie has 0.11% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 2,906 shares. Mufg Americas reported 159,831 shares. Ent Services Corporation owns 5,730 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 519,691 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 12,904 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 986 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Inv Lp owns 117,119 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Southpoint Cap Advisors LP accumulated 3.45% or 1.75M shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 123,826 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Neuberger Berman Gp reported 6,009 shares.