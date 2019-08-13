As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Tctc Holdings Has Decreased Its Stake; As Cigna (CI) Share Value Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $4.34 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 1084.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 27,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The hedge fund held 29,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 2,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $165.61. About 1.27 million shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 09/05/2018 – Cigna Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for Fourth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Sees Express Scripts Deal Completed by Dec. 31; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CORP – DEAL WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PCT TO 8 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Cigna announced it planned to acquire Express Scripts; 10/04/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA COMMENTS ON INVESTOR RELATIONS CALL; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Expect Debt of About $41.1B After Closing; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS EXPRESS SCRIPTS’ RATINGS; DIRECTION UNCERTAIN; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on Announcement that Cigna is Acquiring Express Scripts

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 127,855 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, down from 137,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,022 shares to 8,023 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 49,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,434 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Is the stock market set up for another late-year nose dive? – MarketWatch” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CIGNA Q4 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cigna Stock Is Sailing Higher Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 404 shares. Gemmer Asset Llc owns 286 shares. Essex Financial Serv owns 5,706 shares. 3,877 were accumulated by Lee Danner & Bass. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Llc holds 6,353 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.5% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 16,900 shares. 9,950 are held by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.18% or 6,613 shares. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 29,600 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd reported 2,062 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Ent Financial Svcs Corp stated it has 77 shares. Old Dominion Management reported 14,877 shares stake. Founders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 1,870 shares. Qci Asset New York accumulated 31 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,887 shares to 47,968 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vista Cap Partners Inc invested in 0.06% or 3,730 shares. Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Com has invested 1.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,126 shares. Moreover, Janney Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 40,323 shares. Moreover, Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Llc has 2.33% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zwj Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 56,176 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.77% or 2,694 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Assoc Inc invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 108,697 shares. Dillon & Assocs holds 0.1% or 3,967 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Capital Intl Investors has invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 1.80 million shares. Northstar Gru Inc owns 24,154 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio.