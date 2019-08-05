As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; Thor Inds Com (THO) Market Valuation Declined While Hutchinson Capital Management Has Raised by $6.07 Million Its Stake

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 53,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 150,225 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, down from 203,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.47. About 2.71 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 176.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 97,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 153,347 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 55,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 37,732 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE

