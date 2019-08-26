As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Jacobs & Co Has Cut Stake; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Upped Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Value Rose

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $285.62. About 51,759 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 13,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 65,913 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 78,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 214,358 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg invested in 0.32% or 41,100 shares. Smith Salley & Associates has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Greenleaf Tru accumulated 4,760 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 957 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 0.35% or 2.05 million shares in its portfolio. Baltimore holds 20,590 shares. Illinois-based Ativo Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Melvin Mgmt LP holds 1.08M shares. Westfield Cap Management Communication LP invested in 444,365 shares. Moreover, Maverick Cap has 1.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aldebaran Financial accumulated 2,075 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Scotia Cap reported 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Voloridge Inv Management invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Suvretta Lc holds 959,804 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,200 shares to 20,115 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 31,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,099 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

