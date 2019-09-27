As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Cut Its Position by $4.53 Million; As Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) Share Value Rose, Norris Perne & French Llp Has Decreased Position by $6.22 Million

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 188,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 118,461 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94 million, down from 306,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 233,020 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 59,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 224,160 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.18M, down from 283,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.31. About 3.28 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.59 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 690,303 shares to 6.20M shares, valued at $1.32B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz by 146,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway A (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Premier Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 28,483 shares. Moreover, Huntington National Bank & Trust has 1.66% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.34 million shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bbr Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 1.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.02% or 205,542 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc owns 23,972 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 75,374 shares. Waters Parkerson And Company Ltd Liability Corp reported 450,580 shares. First United Bankshares Tru has 33,380 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Stockton reported 9,934 shares stake. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.52% stake. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc stated it has 2.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Diversified Trust Company invested in 48,622 shares. Foundation Resources Management stated it has 456,216 shares or 7.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.66 million for 47.35 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc Shs by 9,300 shares to 76,911 shares, valued at $15.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles River Labs Hldg (NYSE:CRL) by 7,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).