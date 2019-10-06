As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Decreased Stake; Calamos Advisors Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Lifted as Share Price Declined

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 105,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 397,257 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.15M, up from 292,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 1.66 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 5,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 31,090 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, down from 36,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc owns 19,104 shares. Charter Trust Co holds 2.03% or 227,800 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 61,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Golub Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 27,762 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0.61% or 52.59M shares. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 12,117 shares. 1St Source Bankshares reported 100,466 shares. 135,697 are held by Sumitomo Life Insur Com. 80,545 are held by Spirit Of America New York. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 18.02 million shares stake. Texas-based B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt has invested 1.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sigma Planning has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Monroe Retail Bank & Tru Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 17,687 shares. Community Fincl Service Group Lc stated it has 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 32,061 shares.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,176 shares to 29,465 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 736,770 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc (Prn).

