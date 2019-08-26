As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Sabal Trust Co Has Increased by $3.49 Million Its Position; Argi Investment Services Boosted Ppg Industries Com (PPG) Holding by $324,352

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 43,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 406,029 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.81 million, up from 362,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.79. About 4.91 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com (PPG) by 75.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 6,726 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, up from 3,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $106.75. About 485,236 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL

