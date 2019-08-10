As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Reilly Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Cut Position

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) – Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $770.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 115,162 shares to 117,805 shares, valued at $11.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Ca owns 0.74% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,818 shares. Seabridge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,139 shares. Botty Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 0% or 4,689 shares. Cwm Ltd Com owns 0.83% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 513,956 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc invested in 1.53% or 171,718 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters owns 2,725 shares. 114,955 are owned by Klingenstein Fields Company. Shine Invest Advisory holds 0.23% or 6,243 shares in its portfolio. 3,118 were accumulated by Mngmt Corporation Va. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 14,494 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants reported 0.78% stake. Hartwell J M Partnership has invested 1.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Associated Banc stated it has 285,413 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 holds 3.37% or 112,201 shares in its portfolio. 4,108 were reported by Wealth Architects Limited Liability. Spectrum Management Group Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Field Main Bank & Trust invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cambridge Communications invested 2.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tcw Grp invested in 0.04% or 29,430 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt Inc reported 37,677 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.66% stake. Overbrook holds 2.03% or 67,600 shares in its portfolio. 10,333 are owned by Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Co. Reaves W H accumulated 3,650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owns 25,993 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 7.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 670,058 shares. Moreover, Tradition Management Ltd has 2.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 68,860 shares.