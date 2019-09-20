As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Provise Management Group Has Increased by $816,848 Its Stake; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Cut Its Stake in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) by $1.02 Million as Shares Rose

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 10,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 48,763 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74 million, up from 38,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.24. About 5.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. It closed at $1085 lastly. It is down 18.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sageworth Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ohio-based Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Castleark Mngmt Lc accumulated 110,940 shares. Moreover, Essex Svcs has 2.46% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 161,756 were reported by Ar Asset. Forbes J M & Com Llp holds 122,028 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated owns 287,835 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Iberiabank owns 150,924 shares. Alley Company Llc has invested 0.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.21M shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc invested in 0.09% or 40,325 shares. Cibc World Mkts owns 253,179 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability reported 3,107 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd Company owns 13,845 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flooding forces shutdown of Exxon’s Beaumont refinery – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $746.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 18,183 shares to 5,804 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 22,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,938 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Sequential Brands Group, White Mountains Insurance Group, PetIQ, Black Stone Minerals, Second Sight Medical Products, and USA Truck â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MediaAlpha To Sell Significant Minority Stake To Insignia Capital – PRNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Frank Bazos To Join White Mountains As Executive Vice President And Head Of M&A – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.