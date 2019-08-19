As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Holder Eagle Global Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $463,520; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Boosted Stake

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 45.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 185,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 587,921 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.97M, up from 402,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 801,624 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 5,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 130,435 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, down from 136,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $69.28. About 4.08M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) – Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 0.01% or 7,196 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 16,302 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Gofen & Glossberg Il accumulated 537,363 shares. Meridian holds 0.38% or 9,586 shares. Peddock Cap Limited Liability stated it has 775,802 shares or 33.94% of all its holdings. 206,750 were accumulated by Allstate. 70,482 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Cambridge owns 8,752 shares. Moreover, Appleton Ptnrs Ma has 0.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 63,887 shares. Paragon Assocs Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture accumulated 25,000 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.64% or 33,608 shares in its portfolio. Amer Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 57,001 shares. Dearborn Ltd owns 272,199 shares. Mengis Cap accumulated 0.95% or 20,984 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 7,720 shares to 438,320 shares, valued at $19.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 19,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Gp accumulated 4,807 shares. North Star Mngmt owns 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 17,242 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 3,528 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Co holds 10,704 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Commerce has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Inc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Annex Advisory Service Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.21% or 10,489 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.43% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 0.08% or 145,922 shares. 6,134 are owned by Amica Retiree Tru. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,336 shares. Financial Advisory Service invested in 3,538 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 31,691 shares to 30,677 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 9,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,828 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.