As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Holder Capital Investment Counsel Has Lowered by $383,840 Its Stake; As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Value Declined, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company's stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 401,639 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 4,798 shares as the company's stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $288.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 5.01 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares to 369,500 shares, valued at $47.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,642 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

