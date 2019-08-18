As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Benin Management Has Raised by $1.83 Million Its Position; Biogen (BIIB) Stock Rose While Gam Holding Ag Has Increased Its Holding

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 7,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 21,065 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 13,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 920,660 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 11.57 million shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares to 19,704 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,385 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Cap Management Inc owns 50,926 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Inr Advisory Services Ltd owns 636 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Inc has 0.62% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 10 holds 0.7% or 40,235 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Llc has 225,577 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust accumulated 89,847 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% or 19,563 shares. Moreno Evelyn V owns 79,134 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated owns 150,462 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. 5,158 were accumulated by Addison. Glenview State Bank Trust Dept stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tdam Usa accumulated 375,425 shares. Murphy Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 117,800 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt holds 36,873 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Holderness Invs stated it has 1.88% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svmk Inc by 35,269 shares to 177,352 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 5,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,182 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).