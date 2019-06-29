As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Capital Investment Counsel Lowered by $383,840 Its Holding; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Summit Securities Group Lifted Stake

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 20334.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 4,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 23 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 3.63M shares traded or 101.40% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78 million shares traded or 35.25% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.55 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:MO) by 7,980 shares to 120 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (Call) (NYSE:ETE).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. $2.26 million worth of stock was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.