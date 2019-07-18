As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose, Holder Lourd Capital Decreased by $478,560 Its Position; Apple Com (AAPL) Stake Raised by Vestor Capital Llc

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85 million, up from 104,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $205.19. About 14.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 5,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,583 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, down from 252,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.74. About 7.75 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 4,503 shares to 26,656 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,919 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

