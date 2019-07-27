As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose, Btc Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $406,000; Sq Advisors Decreased Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding by $85.54 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 390,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77 million, down from 809,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $232.58. About 144,344 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 5,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,814 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,405 shares to 91,446 shares, valued at $14.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 23,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,717 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs holds 169,151 shares. Overbrook Corporation accumulated 35,887 shares. Diligent Investors holds 4,365 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 1.08% or 8.00 million shares in its portfolio. Barry Invest Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 37,653 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schaller Invest Gp stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Premier Asset Management Limited Liability reported 28,483 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Golub Grp Lc reported 0.19% stake. Great Lakes Ltd Liability invested in 73,292 shares. Coastline Company has invested 0.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Nj holds 28,897 shares. Liberty Capital holds 3,490 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww reported 228,526 shares. 14,323 are owned by Earnest Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ExxonMobil Making a Strategic Mistake? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.