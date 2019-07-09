As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose, Benin Management Has Upped Holding by $1.83 Million; Henry Schein (HSIC) Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Increased Its Stake by $435,000 as Share Price Rose

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 7.09 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 13,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $68.94. About 626,590 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS WITH ORTHO2; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 29/05/2018 – Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC); 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 1832 Asset Management LP invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Adage Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 56,200 shares. Intl Grp Inc accumulated 78,867 shares. Tompkins Finance has 285 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.05% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Cibc World Mkts holds 0% or 5,498 shares. Cleararc reported 3,697 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 68,605 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. De Burlo Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Agf Invs has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 2,652 shares. Aperio Limited holds 0.02% or 64,470 shares. 310,397 were reported by Pggm Invests. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 0.82% or 19,650 shares in its portfolio.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 36 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,961 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares to 19,704 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,437 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Vernon Assoc Md invested in 7,320 shares. Bridges Investment has 0.44% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Lc holds 1.03% or 48,237 shares. Fiera Cap holds 61,973 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,292 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.13% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. 43,024 were reported by Patten Gru. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Woodstock Corp holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 110,304 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management owns 16,954 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Company owns 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 168,168 shares. Intact Mgmt holds 62,600 shares. 74,881 are held by Mai Capital. Garde has 5,096 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv stated it has 82,407 shares or 0% of all its holdings.