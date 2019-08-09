As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Timber Hill Trimmed by $347,840 Its Stake; As Now (DNOW) Stock Price Declined, Black Creek Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 9.41 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 127,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 960,176 shares traded or 27.51% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mariner Ltd stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fagan Associates stated it has 17,056 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Com holds 15,833 shares or 4.51% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Lc accumulated 226,713 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company has 49,587 shares. Consulate Inc stated it has 14,225 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP accumulated 0.38% or 57,612 shares. 36,472 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs. Scotia Cap Inc reported 182,471 shares. 799,631 are held by Amer Century Cos Incorporated. Sol Mngmt Communication has invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Personal Capital Advsr Corp accumulated 447,987 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7.65 million shares. Davis accumulated 0.88% or 18,541 shares.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander S A by 687,162 shares to 39.40M shares, valued at $266.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 70,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).