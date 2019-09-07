As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Broderick Brian C Trimmed Its Stake by $901,680; National Asset Management Has Decreased Its Capital Southwest (CSWC) Stake by $580,923

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 27,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 58,192 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 85,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 73,576 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP

Since August 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $73,311 activity. Brooks David R bought 2,500 shares worth $53,423.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Southwest Announces Federal Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Albany International Corporation (AIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital Southwest declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest Announces Sale of Investment in Deepwater Corrosion Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 42,578 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp accumulated 15,353 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.28% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 598,863 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,664 shares. Eagle Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 12,110 shares. Moreover, Zuckerman Investment Grp has 7.02% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 1.41M shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Advisors Asset Inc owns 170,130 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp owns 199,095 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 682,556 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% or 74,664 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 1,000 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Incorporated holds 28,794 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd invested in 51,200 shares.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.30 million for 12.89 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,161 shares to 23,550 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) by 2,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX) by 15,333 shares to 125,007 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuberger Berman Altern Long S (NLSIX) by 36,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).