As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Lifted by $498,400 Its Position; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shares Declined, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Decreased Its Holding by $637,000

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 161,600 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 186,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 786,997 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.15. About 1.38M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 7,400 shares to 26,300 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.73 million for 60.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.