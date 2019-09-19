As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Holder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lowered Stake by $666,976; Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose While Hwg Holdings LP Boosted by $596,705 Its Holding

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 50,906 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, down from 59,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 5.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 25305.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 4,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4,573 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.41. About 1.63 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,564 shares to 109,302 shares, valued at $14.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 8,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.86 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Trenergy (XLE) by 12,624 shares to 930 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc Com (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 12,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,869 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).

