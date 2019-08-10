As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Holder American International Group Trimmed Its Stake by $19.79 Million; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,543 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, down from 26,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 247,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 6.31 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $509.85M, down from 6.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares to 35,719 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lucas Cap Mgmt reported 6.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Williams Jones & Assocs Lc holds 633,890 shares. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 366,694 shares. 139,931 are held by Edgewood Management Ltd Co. Bowling Mngmt stated it has 96,268 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Twin Focus Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 2,589 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 793,794 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership owns 10,373 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. 126,851 are owned by Pictet North America Advisors Sa. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 3.99 million shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Donaldson Cap stated it has 194,844 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Llc has 1,316 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.83 million shares or 1.36% of its portfolio.

