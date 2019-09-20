As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Upped Stake by $1.26 Million; North Point Portfolio Managers Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Position by $497,406

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 16,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 144,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09 million, up from 128,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.26. About 5.32 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 226,033 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61M, down from 231,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $106. About 1.07 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $545.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10,412 shares to 38,231 shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $635.56M for 28.49 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 811 shares to 11,719 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 155,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,890 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

