As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Financial Advisory Group Increased by $433,425 Its Position; Prologis (PLD) Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Decreased Holding by $15.24 Million

Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Group bought 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 22,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 190,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.81M, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 1.58M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 34,220 shares to 458,288 shares, valued at $22.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 57,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.63 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.