As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose, Waters Parkerson & Company Raised Its Holding by $830,960; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Upped Position by $12.29 Million

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 105,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 941,646 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.91 million, up from 836,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 10,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 458,522 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05 million, up from 448,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 7.57 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rocket explodes near Exxon site in Iraq – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Talking Technicals On This Energy ETF – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,491 shares to 284,643 shares, valued at $29.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,123 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 1.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.17% or 26,546 shares in its portfolio. Wills Fincl owns 43,405 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt holds 8,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V has 79,134 shares. Sand Hill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 63,356 shares. Sunbelt reported 32,530 shares. 77,881 were reported by Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 5,185 were reported by Ims Capital Mngmt. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 9.59M shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 18,561 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Vanguard invested in 344.69M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shine Investment Advisory Serv has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Mc 400Gr Etf (IJK) by 17,924 shares to 28,256 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Large Cap Etf (VV) by 3,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,487 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 5 Hottest Earnings Charts This Week – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft worker charged with stealing millions in digital currency scam – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Windsor Management Lc has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,260 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 69 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 131,771 shares. Barbara Oil invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parsec Financial Mgmt holds 3.14% or 418,367 shares. Davenport & Communications Limited Liability Co invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invesco Limited holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 81.37M shares. Moreover, Taconic Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Advisory Securities Lc owns 135,345 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 941,646 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 1.55% or 26,070 shares. 57,913 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh. Planning Limited Liability Corporation reported 63,090 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has 0.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc invested in 292,825 shares or 7.42% of the stock.