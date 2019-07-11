As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Raised Stake; Vestor Capital Has Boosted Its Vmware (VMW) Stake by $773,640

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 4,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $168.42. About 666,810 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 13/04/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO BE LEANING AGAINST REVERSE MERGER WITH VMWARE; 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.66M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.43. About 3.71 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 175,433 shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $98.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,148 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Financial Gru Ut holds 0.24% or 21,570 shares in its portfolio. Korea Corporation has invested 1.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. 45,625 are owned by Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 586,122 shares. First Bancorporation reported 1.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 26,343 were reported by American National Registered Investment Advisor. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 769,909 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc owns 40,142 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Signature Estate Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,431 shares. Holderness Invs has 48,633 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Indiana-based 1St Source Comml Bank has invested 0.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 89,520 were accumulated by Gmt Cap Corp. Raymond James Fincl Service reported 12,637 shares. Bender Robert & Associate reported 42,328 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc reported 34 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 280,271 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management has invested 0.36% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Etrade Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 6,340 shares. 3,441 are owned by Blair William Company Il. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 337,460 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 19 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited has 0.27% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Winch Advisory Svcs Limited holds 36 shares. 20 are owned by Camarda Lc. 246,266 were accumulated by Glenmede Na.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,840 shares to 117,430 shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,919 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).