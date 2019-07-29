As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose, Smith Salley & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.27 Million; Cleararc Capital Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $5.93 Million as Share Value Rose

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 15,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,496 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 86,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 40.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 31,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,718 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65 million, up from 77,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism

