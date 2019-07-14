As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose, Dynamic Advisors Solutions Raised Its Position; As Xylem (XYL) Shares Rose, New South Capital Management Cut Position

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 803,855 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.54 million, down from 829,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 793,601 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL)

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 3,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,767 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 34,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.94M for 25.78 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 729,040 shares. 9,340 were accumulated by Everence Cap. 4,511 were accumulated by Montecito State Bank Trust. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Stratos Wealth Limited reported 0.01% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 39,091 were reported by Autus Asset Llc. United Fire Grp Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Blair William And Comm Il holds 254,945 shares. Leavell Mgmt reported 3,486 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Research Management Inc invested in 2.2% or 66,742 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 1.63% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 57,815 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com stated it has 0.13% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.18% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 28,412 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 82,129 shares to 484,059 shares, valued at $24.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWS) by 167,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

